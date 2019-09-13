Letter of the week: G N Kendall, Rothesay Bay.

Further to Troy Bowker's comment (Weekend Herald, September 7), a definite view has been taken by California, which considers itself the leader in matters green.
A couple of weeks ago, a bill was presented to the State Legislature banning imports of products produced by child labour. Once legislators learnt that such a move would exterminate Silicon Valley, all the electric vehicles and wind turbines, the bill was hastily voted down.
The political approach, here as well as there, is obviously: "What do the lives of a few hundred kids in far-off countries

Language priority

Vehicle imports

Burger finder

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trade advice

Driving skills

Discrimination

Headline news

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.