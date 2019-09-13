Letter of the week: G N Kendall, Rothesay Bay.

Further to Troy Bowker's comment (Weekend Herald, September 7), a definite view has been taken by California, which considers itself the leader in matters green.

A couple of weeks ago, a bill was presented to the State Legislature banning imports of products produced by child labour. Once legislators learnt that such a move would exterminate Silicon Valley, all the electric vehicles and wind turbines, the bill was hastily voted down.

The political approach, here as well as there, is obviously: "What do the lives of a few hundred kids in far-off countries matter when we have a green halo to polish?"

Language priority

In response to Gary Hollis's letter (Weekend Herald, September 7), I was not surprised that he regarded history and Māori language as ''well down the list ... desired by employers''.

His ''opinion'' advocating choice sounds good on paper. However, one wonders if there was more emphasis in the New Zealand curriculum on these two subjects that there would be more understanding between cultures, a development of identity as a nation of where we have come from.

For example, some people have no understanding of the Taranaki Wars in the 1860s or even of the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi. Why? Because it doesn't get taught adequately if at all.

Not long ago, New Zealand history was barely taught in New Zealand universities. It shouldn't be an option to ''choose'' to learn about your own country. Otherwise, racism and lack of empathy may flourish.

Life is not all about employers and what suits them. We are thinking individuals who interact often with people outside of work and it is our conversations that, in the end, define us.

Susan Margaret Verran, Takapuna.



Vehicle imports

Regarding the plan to barge 250,000 cars off Ports of Auckland (Weekend Herald, September 7), I can't believe this is being considered as a viable alternative to keep cars being shipped into Auckland.

More handling, and transit; adds time, cost and potentially more damage to an already long shipping lead time. The goal is always to limit transit time, not extend it.

Who will pay for the additional buildings, barges, time, insurance etc? This shouldn't be the ratepayer or the taxpayer- so add it to price of the car? I don't think so.

Easier to negotiate with Tauranga I would have thought.

Mark Gilbert, Auckland



Burger finder

"The Interview" (Weekend Herald, September 7) highlights the success of an Auckland-based high-tech company. Using their newly developed cellphone app, this company seeks to encourage increased sales and customer satisfaction of their major client, MacDonald's. Using the GPS function to track the customer's phone, it is possible to improve service.

Surely we have lost our way.

Peter Mortimer, Mission Bay



Advertisement

Trade advice

Reading "NZ-Aust relationship faces hefty issues" (Weekend Herald, September 7), I was brought up short by the remarks attributed to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to wit: "you can sell your soul for a pile of soybeans or you can protect your people".

Leaving aside the inconvenient fact that US soybean farmers are now out of pocket because the PRC isn't selling its soul for "a pile of soybeans" in spite of the spitefulness of this stupid trade war, I am wondering how seriously he expects to be taken. The one big-ticket defense item that the US has been pushing like crazy, the Lockheed F-35, has been noted more for being late and enjoying price overruns to end all price overruns not excluding the Ronald Reagan SDI, and still not being combat-worthy.

A wise man once told me, "Follow the money" and "cui bono - who does it benefit?" while someone else added, "when Uncle Sam shakes your hand, count your fingers afterwards". Caution when dealing with the powerful and professionally stupid applies across the board - nobody gets a free pass.

Wesley Parish, Tauranga.



Driving skills

I have to wonder how I survived the last 58 years of driving in New Zealand. I secured my car license in 1961 and my heavy vehicle license in 1964. My first car was a 1951 Ford Prefect with cable-operated brakes and vacuum-powered wipers (they stopped working when you were driving up a hill). None of the cars I have owned since right up to today have had a star rating.

I was not a slow driver all the time. One hour and 40 minutes from Whanganui to New Plymouth should tell you something. The Prefect could do 72mph (around 116km/h) given the right conditions.

We obtained a car seat for our children. It fitted the front passenger seat with the tubes going over the back of the seat. No belt and nothing to stop it from coming off the seat.

Yes, I have had the odd incident but no injuries. I have received one speeding ticket and had a couple of discussions with a traffic officer about the speed I was doing. I grew up in the King Country, so I spent a lot of time on gravel roads. I'm not skiting, just indicating I have learned to handle a car, truck and bus/coach without harming other road users.

I agree with Greg Murphy. The big issue on New Zealand roads is incompetent and inexperienced drivers. Drivers who have cars now with far too much power long before they have the ability to drive them. I have never seen a dangerous road. I have seen heaps that need extra care and skill.

Allan Aitken, Te Atatu Peninsula.



Discrimination

John Roughan's article (Weekend Herald, September 7) clearly shows indifference if not outright unconscious bias towards minorities when he states "millennium generations have been taught that minority groups need much more than equal rights to have an equal chance to succeed in life and play a full and fair part in society".

But are even equal rights afforded to such groups, let alone more than equal? Yes, the constitution may consider everyone equal but it works through people, especially people with power. And such people are so often prone to practise unconscious bias and at times direct discrimination.

If, even, just equal opportunities scenario were in play, we would have minorities represented proportionately in all walks of life. Imagine 16 per cent Māori in teaching, nursing, television, radio and so on.

But 56 per cent of the prison population being Māori, 61 per cent children in care being Māori, homelessness affecting mostly minorities, health institutions failing them, teachers not valuing them enough to pay same attention and not expecting much of them.

If racism is a heavy charge, then think whether you know what it means. You won't unless you have experienced it.

Kanwal Grewal, Hamilton.



Headline news

Thanks for your front-page story "200 women had to die", (Weekend Herald, September 7). I do hope that the Pharmac committee took note and moved into action. Also "Fixing our killer highways is year overdue" by Rod Vaughan hit the nail on the head. Could I suggest Vaughan follow up with an article combing drug and alcohol deaths on our killer highways? Keep up the eye-catching, dramatic headlines.

I W L Ferguson, Waiuku.

A brief word

Donald rides rough shod, Boris gets a kicking. Britain's constitution is a lot more robust than America's. That means New Zealand, with our Treaty, and with MMP, is a long way ahead of the US. In constitutional law we are world leaders. Arch Thomson, Mt Wellington.

Trump must be sitting in the Oval office with his weather map and Sharpie thanking God (the real chosen one), that there is another world leader so adept at monumental cockups. Let's hope the British PM doesn't ring Donald for advice. Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Trams to the airport? Never fear, with Twyford in charge nothing will happen. A J Petersen, Kawerau.

If the Warriors "seem" to score, referees always seem to look for any reason to disallow it. Not look once but replay and replay until there is a faint glimmer of something wrong. Mike Wells, Kawerau.

Barging imported cars from the Auckland wharves to East Tamaki for preparation and distribution will certainly help to decongest Auckland's roads but does nothing to relieve the pressure on the Auckland wharves. Grant McG Robertson, Milford.

Advertisement

Peter Lange - Congratulations. With a few perfect words (Weekend Herald, September 7), you nailed it. Fritha Parkes, Māngere.

Many Kiwis are pleasantly surprised by what the Labour Coalition is achieving and the whining from National MPs and right-wing commentators like Mike Hosking is simply getting boring. Paul Carpenter, Rotorua.

Zimbabwe is to hold a state funeral for its erstwhile brutal tyrant Robert Mugabe, I wonder what the numerous victims of the dictator's tyrannical rule make of that. Rajend Naidu, Sydney

Robert Mugabe: Proof that if there is one thing worse than a tyrant it is a liberator. C C McDowall, Rotorua.

We have lost so many of our historic buildings which gave the city some charm, and replaced them with poorly designed high rise and cheap apartment blocks. I can't help but feel the cringe factor driving a visitor around town. M Thomson, Devonport.

EVs are not touted as the ultimate answer to every environmental and social problem. Rather, they provide an urgently needed response to the climate crisis and, if adopted broadly, will significant reduce our CO2 emissions. Bill Wilson, Waiuku.

It would appear that Ardern's handling of cumulative abusive behaviour within her Labour Party has been less Prime Ministerial than Papal. Jane Margaret Livingstone, Remuera.

As a former senior police officer and seasoned global traveller I have witnessed first hand driving skills (or lack of) many different nationalities. Among the worst are New Zealanders. Terence Walsh, Tutukaka.

Its time for New Zealanders to be extremely careful borrowing funds. With enticing low interest rates, inferior building products coupled with global financial jitters we all know a speed bump is on the way. Mark Lewis-Wilson, Mangonui.

Whether or not to keep JC in the parliamentary prayer is a devil of a problem for our God-fearing nation. Peter Culpan, Te Atatu Peninsula,