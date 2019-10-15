A gynaecologist who once moonlighted as a fetish ball organiser has been suspended from practicing in Australia and is fighting to prevent medical authorities here taking the same action.

Hamilton-based Dr Naylin Appanna's registration to work across the Tasman was suspended by the Medical Board of Australia on September 30.

Legal action here by Appanna on September 13 prevented the Medical Council of New Zealand suspending him over a police investigation into the gynaecologist.

However the council said Appanna can only continue to practice if he has a chaperone present for all female patient consultations.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The events followed a raid

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Doctor takes previous hospital suspension to court