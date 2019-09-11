They say marriage is a journey but for one Napier man, it was his wedding ring that went for the biggest trip.

Don Alexander of Napier is a very happy man. After an absence of 12 years he has been reunited with his wedding ring. Video Warren Buckland.

Don Alexander's ring travelled 1100km in a box of fruit that he was sorting for the Ahuriri Rotary Club's citrus drive.

He might never had got it back, had a keen-eyed business owner not spotted a glint in a gravel driveway in Dunedin a few days later.

Alexander, from Taradale, helps co-ordinate the annual citrus drive, where fruit is collected and shipped to the South Island.

While collecting and packing fruit one afternoon, Alexander suddenly realised his wedding

