The recent interest rate reductions are an unmitigated disaster for the upcoming generation, just starting out. The only way they can save for a home deposit is via a bank account, which has up to now been paying around 2 per cent interest less tax. With inflation averaging 1.9 per cent and home prices growing 9 per cent annually for the past 10 years, they are in a no win, backward spiral.

Due to these low interest rates, investors have transferred their investment strategy to property for its tax-free capital gains. This has pushed home prices out of reach of first-home buyers plus has increased the indebtedness of the country and its citizens. Now our Reserve Bank Governor plans more of the same economic stupidity which has caused massive divisions in our society.

Just like Fonterra, the once egalitarian New Zealand was built up by the hard work of men wearing dungarees and gumboots and is now being depredated by overpaid, suit-wearing men in power.

David F Little, Whangarei



Advertisement

Judge on individual actions

I'm sure Paul Little ( "What do white men know?", August 1 ) is quite pleased with his sanctimonious self-loathing but the core tenets of white privilege bear an eerie resemblance to those of white supremacy. That is, both white liberals on the far-left and white supremacists on the far-right believe in the superiority of whites. The only difference is that one group sees their superiority as a bad thing while the other does not. White privilege and white supremacy are two sides of the same coin.

Regardless, both interpretations are incorrect for similar reasons. When it comes to differences in group outcomes, the far-left and far-right conflate perception with reality. For neo-Nazis and alt-righters, their supposed superiority lies in their genetics. For those on the far-left, the unjust supremacy of whites is based on systemic discrimination. People should be judged by their individual actions not their group identity.

Patrick McLoughlin, Dunedin



No automatic privilege

The notion that you are automatically privileged because you are white is rubbish. You have to succeed on your merit everywhere. No special concessions or special grants. Unless an exceptionally able person, you will have to forego much idle pleasure and apply yourself to determined work. You will likely not automatically be part of a large network of relatives for friendship and company.

Bob Culver, Auckland



Give women a chance

Paul Little has hit the nail on the head, with his hard-hitting op-ed. "White guys" have been more or less, running the world since Roman times (look at the state it is in) and many white men still believe they are the natural, privileged, ruling class, as well as the decision makers, and that everyone else, especially women and people of other cultures and colours, should shut up and continue to pay attention to them. Utter nonsense! Well said, Paul!

In the 21st century, I would hope, we are becoming more enlightened and inclusive, and that such backward attitudes are becoming a complete distraction, and a thing of the past. The sooner that the misguided followers of right-wing politicians like Trump, Orban, Bolsonaro, Putin, Johnson et al, get their heads around that fact, the sooner we can start fixing this broken planet that, in the main, white guys have stuffed up!

Let's give the women a turn for a change. They couldn't make a bigger mess, that's for sure.

Advertisement

John Watkins, Remuera



What goes around ...

The irony is not lost on me that what is now happening to Boris Johnson in the British Parliament is exactly what he did to Theresa May some months ago. But that aside, the victims in all this mess are the people of Britain. Rightly or wrongly they voted for something, and their elected representatives have continued to ignore those wishes, pushing self interest and secret agendas instead. Disgraceful, given Westminster is what the rest of the world has always looked up to as the bastion of democracy. No more.

Phil Chitty, Albany