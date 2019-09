A person has suffered electrical burns after a truck crashed into a power pole in Auckland this afternoon.

The crash happened at 5.30pm on Wright Rd, Waiau Pa, south of Auckland.

Police confirmed one person was injured and WorkSafe had been informed.

St John Ambulance sent multiple trucks to the crash, a spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency NZ was also at the scene.