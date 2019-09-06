Flare let off in Christchurch neighbourhood damages house, police investigating

Police want to speak to those who were involved. Photo / File

A flare let off in a Christchurch neighbourhood that landed on a house has caused extensive damage expected to take "several months" to repair.

Police were appealing for information about the incident that occurred on Saturday, August 31, at about 10pm in the Redwood/Casebrook area.

"The flare caused a lot of damage to the roof, trusses, ceiling and flooring when it landed," Constable Stephanie Gemmill said.

"The work involved to repair the damage is expected to take several months."

The flare was a parachute rocket red flare, designed for use on a yacht or life raft.

Police would like to speak with those involved.

People with relevant information could call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file reference 190903/4384.