Three people who failed to return from a walk in dense bush in Northland yesterday have come out safe and well this morning.

The trio - all adults - were last seen entering bush near the Te Piiti Marae, in Ōmanaia, Northland some time yesterday afternoon.

The alarm was raised by a relative at 6.30pm when the trio failed to return and authorities launched a search and rescue effort from midnight to 5am today.

Police confirmed that the group made it out on their own late this morning - just before 11am.

"They walked out themselves. No one's injured. They managed to make their own way out,'' a police spokesman said.

Search teams were out again at first light this morning.

Police earlier said the trio were thought to have gone out hunting.

However, strong winds and heavy rains started to fall over the area from about lunch time yesterday.

Alan Hessell, a member of the Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board, said he doubted any of the locals who were used to hunting in the area would go out in such bad conditions.

"They wouldn't be going out in this kind of weather.

"The hunters don't find the pigs - the dogs do. You can't sniff out a pig when the wind is swirling so much out there.''

He said they continued to get battered with heavy rain and hail - as well as very strong winds - this morning. The power was also out in the area.

The MetService has a strong wind watch in place in Northland, where southwest gales may become severe in exposed places - especially in the Far North. The watch is valid from 3pm to 9 o'clock tonight.

Today's forecast shows showers and possible squally thunderstorms and hail in the Northland region.

Strong southwesterly winds and gales in exposed places are also on the cards but are expected to ease this evening.