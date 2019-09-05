Search efforts will resume at first light this morning for three people who went into dense bush in the Far North yesterday afternoon.

The trio - all adults - were reported missing by a relative of one of the group who became concerned when they had not arrived by 6.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said the missing trio were said to have gone for a walk and hunt in bush in Ōmanaia in Northland.

Three Police search and rescue officers and 13 LandSAR crew members had been searching for the group since midnight. Search teams stood down at 5am today and are due to resume efforts again at first light.

"The weather conditions are poor and they have been out there overnight after entering the bush near the Ōmanaia Marae,'' the police spokeswoman said.

Conditions in the area last night were showery with strong wind gusts.

Today's forecast brings showers to the Northland region again - with possible squally thunderstorms and hail, according to MetService.

Strong southwesterly winds and gales are also on the cards for exposed places in the region until this evening.