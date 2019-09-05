A cat caught in the jaws of a springloaded trap for 30 hours managed to drag itself to a location where it was rescued by an SPCA inspector.

The tabby cat, which had to have its leg amputated, had been trapped in a spring-loaded leg hold trap near Dannevirke.

No leg-hold trap can be used in any area where there is a probable risk of catching a pet animal.

The eight-month-old tabby will stay with the SPCA until a home is found for him. Photo / Supplied

The eight-month-old tabby cat, now called Morehu, was found on a rural property.

The SPCA suspects he had been caught in the trap for over 30 hours, dragging himself and the trap to where he was found by an SPCA Inspector.

Morehu's injuries were so severe, his leg had to be amputated.

The trap was seized by an SPCA Inspector and a letter was sent to nearby residents, advising them of the find and asking for more information.

Morehu will remain in SPCA's care until he is fully recovered and

ready to be rehomed.

Leg-hold traps are not illegal but their use is restricted. Photo/supplied

Leg-hold traps have spring-operated jaws which clamp on to animals' legs.

The Animal Welfare (Leg Hold Traps) Order 2007 prohibits their use within 150m of any dwelling without the occupier's permission, or in any area where there is a probable risk of catching a companion animal.

SPCA Animal Welfare Inspector Laura Phillips said "Even if you do satisfy these conditions, you have to check it daily within 12 hours of sunrise, or face possible cruelty charges if an animal is caught and you fail to deal with it in a humane way''.

Morehu's paw was badly damaged after 30 hours in a leg-hold trap. Photo/Supplied

"SPCA wants to remind our community: don't set leg-hold traps in areas where there is a probable risk of catching a companion animal. The risks to pets are real and we don't want to see any more animals suffer – or be killed in such a slow and painful way – by these traps," Phillips said.

"Anyone who has concerns about the inappropriate use of leg-hold traps, discovers one of these traps, or finds an animal who has been caught in one, should contact SPCA immediately."