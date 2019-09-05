Two bodies discovered on West Coast beaches this week have been identified by police.

The body of a male located north of Muriwai Beach on Tuesday was that of 20-year-old Joseph Kenneth Fitchett.

The body was first reported to be floating off Muriwai Beach, in West Auckland, on Sunday morning.

A member of the public called police about 9.25am after finding the body close to an area known as the Temple, police said.

Advertisement

Police Land Search and Rescue staff, the Eagle helicopter, and the Coastguard's Air Patrol searched the shore in the following days, but heavy seas and rough conditions had hampered attempts to recover the body.

A second man's body, discovered on Piha Beach, has been named as 42-year-old Guobin Zhao.

Zhao's body was discovered about 3.40pm on Monday.

The Herald understands a tourist spotted the body in the water and United North Piha surf lifesavers were called and retrieved the body.

The Herald understands it was the body of a fisherman. A chilly bin was nearby.

Both deaths will be referred to the coroner.