COMMENT: by Georgina Campbell

No one is above the rules when it comes to earthquake safety, especially in a city like Wellington.

In a long-running dispute with Wellington City Council, KiwiRail decided to remove earthquake-prone building notices from the capital's central railway station.

KiwiRail did this based on independent engineering advice, which led it to believe the building was no longer earthquake-prone after strengthening undertaken in 2015.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But KiwiRail doesn't get to decide whether or not a building is earthquake-prone, that's the council's job.

WCC maintains parts of the building are vulnerable and need strengthening to lift the building's rating

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.