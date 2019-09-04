Police investigating yesterday's fatal crash near Rotorua are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Five people lost their lives in the crash involving a tour bus on State Highway 5 in the Mamaku Ranges about 11am yesterday.

Bay of Plenty Road Policing Manager Inspector Brent Crowe asked anyone who witnessed the crash, and who had not yet spoken to police, to contact them.

Police also want to speak to anyone who may have seen a white bus travelling south on State Highway 5 prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rotorua Police on (07) 349 9560.

Five were killed, two seriously injured and four moderately injured after the bus rolled 20km northwest of Rotorua, on a stretch of bush-edged road between Waiohotu and Galaxy Rds.

Lakes District Health Board this morning confirmed seven patients were in a stable condition in Rotorua Hospital.

They said they were liaising with other agencies to ensure the on-going support and welfare of the people involved in the accident.

A Waikato Hospital spokeswoman said three people were in a stable condition in Waikato Hospital.

Lakes DHB chief executive Nick Saville-Wood said he was very proud of how Lakes DHB staff responded to the incident and extended his appreciation to all staff across the hospital who were involved in managing patients and manning an emergency operations centre.

An ethnic liaison team, the Red Cross and Victim Support are helping survivors, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Chinese consulate are helping identify the dead and notify next of kin.