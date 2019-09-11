On March 15 a lone gunman shocked New Zealand by shooting dead 51 people in two Christchurch mosques. His crime led to sweeping calls for action but six months later, what if anything has changed? Five Herald journalists who covered the original massacre and its aftermath - Jared Savage, David Fisher, Chris Keall, Kurt Bayer and Audrey Young - analyse where we stand now.

'Our gun laws will change'

For years, there have been warnings about New Zealand's lax gun laws.

Every attempt to tighten them, as recently as 2017, was stymied. Every time the political momentum petered out.

This

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Security revamp

The Christchurch Call

The search for justice

A temporary truce