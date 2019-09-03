COMMENT:

So, I've bought a classic car. A Mustang '66 GT Notchback, to be exact.

It's original, authentic - only the radio/cassette is a replica. Oh, and the auto has been swapped out for a smooth 5-speed manual. With V8 power to burn, it's an exciting drive that's quite the handful. Fortunately, I'm up to the task.

Mid-life crisis or mid-life epiphany?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Preferring the latter doesn't preclude the former. Either way, I'm enjoying the experience. It's my big, grunty 'UP THE WORLD' muscle car. It's a statement. And that statement is? I'm old enough and ugly enough to do what

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.