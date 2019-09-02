Greenmeadows School has been hit by a tummy bug that has forced the school's cross country on Thursday to be postponed.

The vomiting and diarrhoea bug has left nearly 100 children sick.



Greenmeadows School principal Mark Johnson told Stuff that the school's water supply had been checked and came back clear.

"It seems to have been an individual or a couple of kids who may have inadvertently come to school unwell," Johnson said.

"It has given us a clear indication of how these spread so quickly," he told Stuff.

Updates are available on the school's Facebook page, which is currently advising parents to keep their children at home for 48 hours.