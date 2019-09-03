Mine re-entry

The constant criticism of John Key regarding decisions made after the Pike River Mine explosions are simply not true.

Key had the wisdom to admit very publicly that there were some things he knew very little or nothing about.

He said after the mine explosions "we will get your men out if it is safe to do so". The last part of that statement is usually left out for political purposes.

To carry out his promise, he appointed a Royal Commission, no less, which called on the best brains to find out what could or could not be done.

The Royal Commission decided it would be far too dangerous, that there was too big a risk of more fatalities.

Now we have Nick Smith being criticised, a man who was in the Government when all this took place, giving him first-hand knowledge (NZ Herald, August 30). Smith is not the first person to say the re-entry has more political than common sense.

Jim Radich, Hillsborough.



Pouring money

Why has so much money been spent and is still being spent on the Pike River Mine? The money spent on this re-entry, which was meant to be in April and just drags on, could have been put to more purposeful use and help for people like terminally ill Blair Vining who, with his wife, has had to fight after being told to wait eight weeks for an urgent appointment and now being told he has only a few months to live. Others suffering the same have to find a huge amount of money for treatment and drugs after being diagnosed.

The Government seem to have their priorities confused when handing out money.

P Salvador, Hobsonville.



Measles action

I regard anti-vaccination parents as culpable, condoning and conducting child abuse (NZ Herald, September 3). There will be children who will die and children left with serious permanent complications to a measles infection in New Zealand.

The Government should extract penalties from parents whose children enter school unvaccinated. This will help to compensate the taxpayer for the consequential medical costs and ongoing healthcare expenditure as a result of aberrant parental supervision.

Dr David M de Lacey, Remuera.



Brexit toll

Thank you for your well balanced and informative editorial (NZ Herald, September 2). At this stage it seems to be a minority of the British population who wants Brexit and a minority of staunch conservatives is trying to drive it through against the will of Parliament.

The referendum campaign seemed dishonest and manipulated and the difficulties with a separation from EU after so many years of cooperation and integration would take a much bigger toll than anyone could imagine. It remains only to hope that the aggressive and frivolous attitude of what looks to be a minority of parliament and the British people - based on the three-year-old referendum - can be counteracted such that a sensible affiliation between two very interdependent parties – Britain and the EU - can be worked out.

Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.



Restrict voting

Many people who have the right to vote can't be bothered to do so. And those who do vote then make barmy decisions such as the pro-Brexit vote and the election of Donald Trump and Winston Peters.

If voting was limited to retired electrical engineers born in the North of England and now residing in Auckland, the world would be much better off.

Malcolm Bell, Forrest Hill.



Cancer agency

Although approving of the latest changes in cancer policy (NZ Herald, September 2), it is hoped that more emphasis will be directed towards prevention. The alcohol laws are still deficient as they do not provide protection against some alcohol-induced cancers, particularly of the colon and breast - both often linked to alcohol ingestion by the World Health Organization and others. A review of the liquor laws is urgently needed as part of the answer to the problems of cancer.

Dr Graeme Woodfield, Hamilton.



E-scooter safety

The powered scooters now on our streets are essentially the same as the foot-propelled ones we oldies remember from the 1950s, but with even smaller wheels and a near-vertical steering column.

They are inherently unsafe. A standing, adult-sized rider hitting even a small obstacle head-on at more than a brisk walking pace risks going head-first over the handlebars. Basic engineering science.

Peter Milner, Ellerslie.



Inconvenient tooth

We are all seeing the dreadful effects of measles, caused by the anti-vaxxers, now the anti-fluoriders are vocal. If people do not want fluoride in their water, let them get their own filters.

Prior to fluoridation of water, it was very common and not considered unusual, for parents to give their children, as a 21st birthday gift, a dental visit to have all their teeth extracted and dentures supplied.

Fortunately, today, thanks to fluoridation, this is unusual.

Barbara N Barwick, Gisborne.



Forward thinking

Andrew Dickerson's column "make money work for you - and the planet too" (NZ Herald, September 2) was a wonderful example of clever, forward thinking.

I would vote for a government that was prepared to put his excellent ideas into action as it provides an wonderful win-win opportunity for us all and the planet.

The world needs more people who think laterally as he does.

Wayne Senior, Auckland Central.



Pride and populism

Increasingly members of the commentariat, including many letter writers to the editor, see fit to decry populism, condemning recent exercises in democracy that has brought us Brexit, Trump, Bolsonara and Morrison.

My dictionary defines populism as "the political approach that strives to appeal to ordinary people who feel their concerns are disregarded by established elite groups". This is what representatives of the latter can't stand - ordinary people not doing what they're told by their betters.

M A Pollock, Mt Eden.



Mexican wall

Perhaps Donald Trump might like to rethink his plan to spends billions of taxpayer dollars on a border wall to keep the "ravening Mexican hoards" from invading his beloved country.

Maybe he could hold off at least until all the immigrants from the south have the chance to get back home alive and escape the ever increasing rate of mass killings perpetrated by Trump's murderous fellow Americans, using ever more easily obtainable weapons with which to vent their anger.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.



Short & Sweet

On talkback

How refreshing it must be to listen to a "talkback" host who has no political bias. Are there any out there? Just wondering.

Lois McGough, Orewa.

Your correspondent J Spencer (NZ Herald, August 31) errs significantly in not identifying Leighton Smith, alongside Alan Jones and Graham Richardson, as Australian. David Hill, Freeman's Bay.

On Spark

Hospital pass to Jolie Hodson? If the RWC broadcasts fail, surely customers will change telco. Stephen Symes, Eastern Beach.

I have a feeling there are more than a few people being put off by the failure of existing technology to deliver live broadcast of the RWC and the expense of upgrading to make it work. Jeffrey Langford, Belmont.

On antibiotics

Stop expecting doctors to treat colds with antibiotics. A cold is a virus. It is not bacterial, so don't demand treatment which is not designed to fix it. Margaret Dyer, Taupō.

On cannabis

The people opposed to reviewing the laws relating to recreational drug use need to answer one question: What part of the existing legislation is working so well it shouldn't be changed? Lyall Dawson, Sandringham.

On scooters

Walking is safer and healthier. I have no sympathy for scooter riders who injure themselves: I do object to them endangering me when I'm a pedestrian. John Walsh, Green Bay.

On Tamihere

Some are saying John Tamihere's election platform ideas are crazy. We had a mayor called Robbie some time back who had another crazy idea called "rapid rail" which wasn't supported. Now we cry in our beer. Colin Nicholls, Mt Eden.