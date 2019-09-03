Mine re-entry

The constant criticism of John Key regarding decisions made after the Pike River Mine explosions are simply not true.
Key had the wisdom to admit very publicly that there were some things he knew very little or nothing about.
He said after the mine explosions "we will get your men out if it is safe to do so". The last part of that statement is usually left out for political purposes.
To carry out his promise, he appointed a Royal Commission, no less, which called on the best brains to find out what could or could not be done.
