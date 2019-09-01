COMMENT

Most New Zealanders accept we need to do more to address climate change. Many of our councils are declaring a "climate emergency". However, when it comes to incentivising Kiwis to change, our emergency response has broken down.

If we're serious about getting the brakes off, we need more than rhetoric. A few small changes to our current tax regime could immediately give businesses and workers a much-needed boost along the road to a healthier planet.

While we're using the vehicle analogy, why not eliminate fringe benefit tax (FBT) for public transport or electric vehicles? Employers providing employees with public

