The label "idealist" has been tossed at me more than once.

It is usually in response to questions I selflessly pose during informed and thoughtful discussion.

"Decriminalising drugs is bad. I see. Will we just keep going with the current system then?"

"Sorry, just how does having a capital gains tax 'punish' hard-working people?"

"What's so wrong with wanting a job I love all the time?"

Idealist. Dreamer. Unhelpful. The list goes on and gets worse.

Sarcasm aside, what is so erroneous about thinking beyond the status quo? Snide, rhetorical questions are unlikely to cut it, but it does

