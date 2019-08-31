COMMENT:

I'm stunned at how vitriolic people can be when it comes to the topic of food in schools.

As far as the majority of talkback callers are concerned, hungry kids are the product of useless, chain-smoking, drug-taking alcoholic parents who are too busy shovelling coins into pokie machines to take care of their children.

Have they never been poor? Have they never been desperate? I'm sure there are some complete and utter no-hopers but I am equally certain there are parents out there, working their fingers to the bone to survive but not getting enough money into the house

