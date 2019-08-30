COMMENT

Parliament stood for a minute's silence on Tuesday to mark the death of Pita Paraone as it does every time a former MP dies.

It was more heartfelt than many others because it was only two years ago he had been a member of the House.

He nearly got back in at the 2017 election at No 11 on the New Zealand First party list but voters gave them only nine.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Paraone was one of those MPs who never made much noise but he had firm views and was not shy about giving them.

For example, the night before

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.