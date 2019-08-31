On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
He returned to work as a manager at manufacturing business Tredsafe for one hour, five months after his accident, and came home "shattered" from the mental strain.
He now works 30 hours a week despite ongoing fatigue and his processing speed still low.
A big mental component of Lars recovery, to escape being left alone with his thoughts in bed, was his insistence to begin running again.
But he needed to convince his family it would be safe, so he agreed to always run with his sister Renee Woolcott.
"I needed to take back some kind of control at ABI Rehab, because I didn't feel like I had a lot. But physically, my motor-skills and vision, it was just not something I could do by myself at all, and rightly so my family were scared."
It's led the siblings to attempt a longstanding goal to compete in the New York Marathon, which they will do this November.
The pair have set up a Givealittle page aiming to raise $15,000 through the marathon: $11,000 for the Brain Injury Association of Auckland and $4000 for the Rising New York Road Runners charity to promote fitness.
"My sister had a lot to give up to come down and help me out. But our first runs just created this platform to really make a drive for this [NY marathon] and make a difference."
Yet, on the subject of the safety of charity boxing, Lars and Louise differ somewhat.
"I 100 per cent think charity boxing should be illegal," Louise said.
"I don't think people understand what people are getting themselves into when it comes to amateur boxing. You're putting your brain and body on the line."
Yet, Lars by his own admission is conflicted over whether charity boxing should continue.
"I never want anyone to go through what we've had to as a family," Lars said.
"I love free choice and the ability to do a sport like that but at the same time when people are dying, it's a pretty horrific tale around it. It's a much bigger risk than I was ever aware of."
Three people have died during charity boxing bouts, or training for them, in New Zealand since 2016.
Following the most recent death of Christchurch man Kain Parsons in a charity bout in November 2018, an emergency meeting was called between many of New Zealand's professional and amateur boxing associations and stricter safety standards drawn up for such events.
Charity bouts run under the New Zealand Processional and Amateur Boxing Association now have mandatory head hear for all charity fights, and fighters are only allowed one standing 8 count before a bout is stopped by the referee.
However, Jacobsen said he attributes no blame to Boxing Alley in Parnell for his injury saying "I really think it's on me".
Headgear was used in the May 4 fight Jacobsen was injured in and there were two doctors on site. Following Jacobsen's injury however, Boxing Alley stopped running charity events.