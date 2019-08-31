A white scar curling down the side of Lars Jacobsen's skull is the only outward sign he nearly lost his life in a charity boxing fight a year ago.

Cupping his left ear and disappearing under newly grown hair, it fails to do justice to the traumatic brain injury that saw him rushed to Auckland Hospital for emergency neurosurgery on May 4, 2018.

A bleed on the brain had squashed Jacobsen's brain seven millimetres one direction inside his skull after a seemingly innocuous blow during his charity bout at Boxing Alley in Parnell.

Lars Jacobsen almost lost his life last year after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Video / Jason Oxenham

Five days were spent in intensive care

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.