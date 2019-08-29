A cheetah paces back and forth at the corner of its zoo enclosure, eyes fixed intensely on approaching visitors.

No, it's not hungry. The truth is much cuter.

It's nearly time for its "Close Encounter", where a group of lucky guests can spend time in the habitat and pat it - if the cheetah allows it.

According to observational research, wild animals at the zoo enjoy these interactions as much as the humans do.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"It's a very, very positive experience for the animals because it allows the animal to express all natural behaviours," Wellington Zoo animal care manager Jo Richardson

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The numbers