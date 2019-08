A 42-year-old Flaxmere man sought by police in relation to the death of Kathleen Kawana has been located.

He had been missing for weeks and police and his family were urging him to come forward.

He was taken into custody in Wellington yesterday on an unrelated matter.



Kawana, 46, was found deceased in a vacant property in Ruatoria on August 3 and was laid to rest in Bridge Pa on August 16 surrounded by friends and family.

Police enquiries into her death continue.