NZTA's top brass has revealed the agency had no role in deciding the final projects for Let's Get Wellington Moving.

The Transport Agency's incoming chair and interim chief executive were among those hauled in for questioning by the Transport and Infrastructure select committee today.

The $6.4b plan has copped criticism for being light on detail, with detailed business cases yet to be undertaken.

It puts mass rapid transit front and centre, but roading projects like a second Terrace tunnel and trenching Karo Drive have been turfed.

There has also been wide speculation a secret letter Julie Anne Genter wrote to Transport Minister Phil Twyford delayed a second Mt Victoria Tunnel.

When questioned by National's Transport spokesman Chris Bishop, NZTA's interim chief executive Mark Ratcliffe said the final elements of the package were decided by ministers and local elected officials.

He said NZTA did not have a role in that.

"I'm newish to the transport game but I think it at the end of the day it's leaving the priorities there. We are largely a delivery vehicle."

National's Transport spokesman Chris Bishop questioned NZTA's top brass in today's select committee hearing. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZTA's incoming chair Brian Roche said if the business cases did not stack up, then they would not proceed and the programme would have to be 'rejigged', he said.

"The programme as it's announced is a commitment to address a number of issues in Wellington.

"It is also indicative of a number of the solutions that we collectively think are possible so it's more than aspirational but it's not signed off and I don't think there's been anything that says this is what we're definitely going to do."