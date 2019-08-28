A cyclist has been hit by a truck on Hyderabad Rd, Napier.

Police arrived at the scene at 3.20pm and remained there as at 4.45pm. A spokesman said the cyclist involved had critical injuries.

Original reports suggested the patient was a child, a police spokesperson said, however this was later updated.

A spokesperson for St John Ambulance confirmed the patient had critical injuries and was being transferred to Hawke's Bay hospital.

Police have blocked off the roundabout at the intersection of Hyderabad Rd, Prebensen Dr and Corunna Bay.

Police have blocked off part of Hyderabad Rd. Photo / Paul Taylor

Diversions are being put in place.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.

By 3.45 traffic was starting to build at the busy intersection.

There have been several incidents between cyclists and motor-vehicles across Hawke's Bay this year.

Earlier this month an elderly woman was knocked off her bike in a hit and run on the corner of Kennedy Road and Riverbend Road in Napier.

In January a 13-year-old boy was killed after a car collided with him on Railway Road.