An extremely rare costume worn by a "chief mourner" in French Polynesia – which dates back to the 18th century and is valued at $1.2 million – is among Te Papa collection items damaged over the past 18 months.

The national museum has confirmed the ahu parau outfit was damaged while in transit from Wellington to Canberra, where it was to be shown as part of a loan arrangement.

Information obtained under the Official Information Act said the damage to its intricate apron and head dress was likely caused by "excessive vibration".

It was repaired by Te Papa staff, and

