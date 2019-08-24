Police and Auckland Rugby are investigating an incident during a high school rugby match where a referee was reportedly injured.

The incident took place on the grounds of Tangaroa College - the South Auckland school played Auckland Grammar School in a second grade 2B semifinal.

Auckland Rugby said in a statement they were aware of the "alleged incident" which took place at the conclusion of the match.

"We are currently waiting on a report from the match official who presided over the game, which we will investigate via the appropriate channels in due course.

Advertisement

"Our first priority is ensuring the health and wellbeing of our players and volunteers, and this process is currently under way."

A police spokeswoman said they were called to Haumia Way after a report of a disorder incident about 10.45am.

No one had been arrested in relation to the incident when the Herald asked police about the incident, however, the spokeswoman said inquiries would continue.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for St John said the ambulance service was initially called to assist by police but it was not required.