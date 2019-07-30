Police have charged a 27-year-old man with common assault after an incident in a rugby game in Middlemarch on Saturday.

A referee was allegedly struck near the end of the game.

The 27-year-old is due to appear in Dunedin District Court next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Otago Rugby Football Union has started its own judicial process.

The incident happened at the end of the senior grade final between Strath Taieri and Crescent at Middlemarch on Saturday.

The game had been played in good spirits and was still close in the dying stages.

Referee Brandon Hale penalised Crescent after the player barged into a Strath Taieri player who was picking up the ball to take a penalty.

The referee brought out the offending player and the Crescent captain. After briefly speaking to the two players, the referee showed the offending player a red card for his actions.

The player then allegedly punched the referee, hitting him in the shoulder and then his head.

A melee then eventuated which lasted for a few seconds before calmness was restored.

The game was then called off with Strath Taieri the winner by 29-24.

Crescent club captain Allan Thompson declined to comment when contacted yesterday, saying the matter was now part of a union judicial process.