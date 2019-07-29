A rugby referee was punched at the end of the club rugby game in Middlemarch on Saturday.

With the match going down to the wire, the referee called out a Crescent player and captain after an incident at a breakdown.

The Crescent player was shown a red card - and reacted by throwing a punch at the referee.

The referee was hit and reeled back. A melee ensued but after a short period, calm was restored and the game finished with home side, Strath Taieri running out the winner, 29-24.

The incident has been reported and a hearing will take place.

Possible further action may be considered.

The match was the final of the senior grade, which is generally for players who want to play the game but not at a serious level.