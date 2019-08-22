A man has been arrested after allegedly crashed into 19 cars in Christchurch overnight.

Police were called out to an incident, about 12.30am, after a report from a member of the public that their vehicle had been damaged.

It is understood authorities started to get several reports from people in the area reporting their cars had been crashed into.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL THE HERALD

"Upon conducting further enquiries, police established a person has been responsible for allegedly crashing into this car and 18 other cars in central Christchurch,'' a police spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

A 47-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with intentional damage and operating a vehicle with sustained loss of traction.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.