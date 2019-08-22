A businessman accused of bribing a public official to secure a $150,000 Chinese tech goods deal is fighting to keep his name secret.

The now 56-year-old has pleaded not guilty to one charge laid by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) under the Secret Commissions Act.

Today, the businessman sought to keep his identity hidden on appeal in the High Court after Judge Bill Hastings denied the bid in the Auckland District Court last month.

After a short hearing this morning, Justice Paul Davison reserved his decision.

The former council worker accused of taking the bribe was also charged after an investigation by the SFO.

Sundeep Dilip Rasila, 41, has pleaded not guilty to charges of accepting or obtaining a bribe, and inducing or causing another person to "deliver over, execute, make, accept, endorse or alter" the contract for a pecuniary advantage.

Rasila was a procurement relationship specialist at the council.

The SFO accuses him accepting a cheque to guarantee the businessman a deal for Chinese USB flash drives.

Last month Rasila also had his application for continued interim name suppression denied by Judge Hastings.

It is alleged the businessman offered a $7500 cheque to bribe the then civil servant to secure the tech goods contract, court documents viewed by the Herald read.

While working at the council Rasila was tasked with obtaining quotes for the supply of goods from prospective suppliers, court documents read.

It is alleged Rasila prepared an anonymised price comparison spreadsheet and excluded material price information.

The council then awarded the USB contract, relying on the details of the spreadsheet, the SFO claims.

The supply contract was valued at $152,520 and was varied to $140,150, allegedly as a result of the spreadsheet.

Auckland Council chief executive Stephen Town earlier said in a statement Rasila left the council three years ago after the alleged offending occurred.

"Despite our disappointment that a former employee of ours is now before the court, we are pleased to see that the tools we have in place to detect wrongdoing, including giving staff the channels and power to speak up, are working and enabled this to be brought to our attention," he said.

Both Rasila and the businessman will reappear in court in October.