An Auckland Council worker has been accused of accepting a bribe to guarantee a $150,000 business deal.

Appearing in the Auckland District Court for the first time this morning, the man faces a charge by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) of corruptly accepting or obtaining a bribe for himself or another person.

It is alleged a cheque for $7500 by a 55-year-old business owner was used to bribe the council worker.

The business owner is also facing one charge laid by the SFO under the Secret Commissions Act.

Advertisement

Both men were granted interim name suppression and remanded on bail when they appeared briefly before Judge Brooke Gibson.

Court documents viewed by the Herald allege the 41-year-old worker took the bribe to accept a goods supply contract for the council.

He is also accused of inducing or causing another person to "deliver over, execute, make, accept, endorse or alter" the contract for a pecuniary advantage.

While working at the council the worker was tasked with obtaining quotes for the supply of the goods from prospective suppliers, court documents read.

While doing this he allegedly prepared an anonymised price comparison spreadsheet and excluded material price information.

The council then awarded the goods contract, relying on the details of the spreadsheet, the SFO alleges.

The supply contract was valued at $152,520 and was varied to $140,150, allegedly as a result of the spreadsheet.

The two men will next appear in court on Friday when the secrecy of their names will be argued.