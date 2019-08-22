A teacher has been unable to return to work after suffering a brain bleed when she fell down the stairs of an Auckland ferry which crashed into a wharf.

The trainee master of the catamaran that day was on his first on-run berthing with passengers on Waitematā Harbour and says he felt pressured by Fullers to complete his training faster.

Details outlining the latest of several incidents involving the troubled Kea can now be published after court documents were released to the Herald as the Fullers Group is prosecuted by Maritime New Zealand for a second time.

The company has

