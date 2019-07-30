Fullers faces another hefty fine after the Kea collided with the Devonport wharf for a second time in as many years, injuring more passengers.

A catamaran for the country's largest public ferry operator might be considered cursed after again sailing into troubled waters.

The Kea will likely cost the Fullers Group another significant fine after a second incident during one of its voyages led to more passenger injuries and a second court case.

Yesterday, the Fullers Group pleaded guilty to one amended charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act after a prosecution by Maritime New Zealand.

The maximum penalty for the offence of failing to comply with a duty that exposed an individual to risk of death or serious injury is a

