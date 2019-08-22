The bizarre police pursuit of a man riding a mobility scooter in Timaru isn't the first time that Kiwis have been captured on camera finding creative uses for the popular devices.

In 2017, video was posted online showing a mobility scooter in Whangarei that was towing two people seated in wheelchairs, hooked up behind the scooter.

The bizarre trio drive south down Whangarei's busy Kamo Rd, before veering out onto a white painted median strip in the middle of the road.

At the time, Inspector Wayne Ewers told the Northern Advocate it was "not the wisest thing to be doing".

At the time, Inspector Wayne Ewers told the Northern Advocate it was "not the wisest thing to be doing".

"Especially travelling down the centre with traffic going past on both sides."

He said it was people not thinking of their own safety first.

"They would be best to go to the nearest pedestrian crossing or set of lights and cross safely."

It was later revealed the three people in the video are local residents from around Tikipunga who regularly travel in such fashion.

"They are genuine wheelchair users and sometimes one needs to cross the road to get to the other side," Tiaho Trust chief executive Jonny Wilkinson told the Advocate.

In 2013, a St Kilda man claimed the title of Dunedin's most pimped out mobility scooter with a creative effort that saw him transform his scooter to a car.

Giving a cheery wave, the pimped0-out ride moves into traffic on a busy road before scooting into the distance.

Big kudos to Scott Rochford for capturing the action as what appears to be a fully pimped out mobility scooter cruises down Queens Drive in St Kilda. Scott titled the video 'South Dunedin's coolest old man', which is clearly beyond dispute. Just watch the casual wave as he rides on by.

It's not just Kiwis who love a hoon on a mobility scooter, with one plucky Aussie taking his scooter onto the freeway in Melbourne.

The incident, captured earlier this year, sees a concerned motorist tell the elderly man to get off the freeway, only to be met with the true blue Aussie greeting "F*** off!"

If you really want to go big, however, you need to head Stateside. In 2009, when record-breaking floods hit the Kentucky city of Louisville, one man was seen pushing his scooter right to the limit.

The Timaru scooter chase was filmed around 5pm yesterday, with the scooter weaving in and out of traffic in a very low-speed chase by a police car with flashing lights.

The video, shot by Timaru mum Aleisha Candy, shows the man 's determined escape bid during the video.

"He's going for it!", says Candy, who was with her son in the car provides a compelling commentary as the man continues his escape attempt.

"What is the old man up to?" she says, laughing as he makes his way up the footpath and weaves between cars on the road.

The video ends with the chasing police forcing the scooter driver down a driveway. A police officer can be seen leaving his car to continue the pursuit on foot.

Candy told the Herald that "you see all sorts in Timaru but I've never seen this sort of thing" and that the man "looked like he was having a great time".

Commenters were quick to see the funny side of the chase, with one man writing on Facebook: "Bet he gave the coppas an earful when they caught up with him. Send it, Grandad."

"He's going to get in so much trouble" says the woman filming.

Others said the chase was "Timaz hard" while another added "I hope Pop hasn't escaped."

A police spokesperson told the Herald that they are aware of the incident and that no arrest was made: "Police are conducting inquiries to establish the circumstances and will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so."

Under traffic law, mobility devices are vehicles designed and constructed for people needing help with mobility because of physical or neurological impairment, that are powered solely by a motor of up to 1500 watt.

Users don't need a driver';s licence and can ride on the road, but must keep as close as possible to the edge of the roadway when doing so.

They must also ride carefully and be considerate of others and must not ride at speeds that put other footpath users at risk.