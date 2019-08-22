Arms outstretched, eyes closed and heart open, Michael Langford prayed. As the water gently washed over him, so too did a sense of peace.

His father, Timothy Langford was missing, somewhere in the waters of the Tukituki River in Hawke's Bay, more than 11,000km away. But in that moment, they were together.

"I felt straight away he was no longer with us," Michael said.

Former Havelock North resident Timothy Langford died while fishing the Tukituki River. Photo / Supplied.
It was the morning of Sunday, August 11 (NZT) when Michael, who lives in Vancouver and was staying on Bowen Island, received the call from his two siblings Katherine and James, in Australia.

