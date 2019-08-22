On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Their mother, Susan, died of cancer in 2011. Katherine says it is "really difficult to lose Dad as well as Mum because that's gone now".
Tim lived in Hawke's Bay for about 18 years before moving back to Opotiki about a year and a half ago. He retired in 2008, after working as a microbiologist and, at one point, a commercial hunter.
The 75-year-old was a keen fisherman and hunter and genuinely loved the outdoors.
"He was never afraid. He was so connected to his surroundings, I've never met anyone like him who was connected and at peace," Michael said.
As children, they remember their dad would bring back a lot of "babies" - from rabbits to baby possums - which they would then bring up. On one occasion, as adults, they recall how he brought back a gosling - Lucygoose.
The family would like to thank those who helped return their father to them - the police, the "amazing search and rescue effort" and all of the people who "rallied to support us".
Tim was initially fishing with a friend, but the pair split up. His vehicle was parked close to the river.
Search and Rescue co-ordinator Wayne Steed said police, a dive squad, LandSar team, Hawke's Bay Surf LifeSaving, and the Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter among others, helped in the search.
More than 50 people were involved at any one time, contributing to a total of 350-400 search hours.
Tim's post-mortem examination came up inconclusive and his death has been referred to the coroner. His children are just grateful "he died doing what he loved".
A celebration of his life was held on what would have been his 76th birthday on August 14.
On Thursday, he was farewelled in a casket, adorned with a trout and fern hand-carved by Michael, at Village Baptist Church in Havelock North.
The family plan to scatter their mother and father's ashes in Opotiki. But Hawke's Bay will always be a special place.
"If Dad was going to go, we all agree that this would have been how he would have wanted to go."