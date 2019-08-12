A body has been found at Clifton Beach in Hawke's Bay, near to where teams have been searching for a missing fisherman.

A member of the public reported the body to the police after seeing it on the beach at Clifton on about 8am on Tuesday.

A rāhui has been placed by local iwi on the Tukituki River and beaches around Haumoana as a result.

The man, aged 75, was fly fishing in the Tukituki River at Haumoana but failed to return by nightfall on Saturday.

He was initially fishing with a friend, but the pair later split up. His vehicle was located parked close to the river.

The fisherman was reported missing at 7pm on Saturday.

Police are currently at the scene and are working to recover and identify the body.

Police earlier said the missing fisherman is not local.

The discovery likely ends an intensive recovery effort, with ground and air searches conducted in the area each day since Sunday until nightfall.

The rāhui will last for a week, meaning whitebaiting on the river and river mouth will be off limits for the first five days of the season.

