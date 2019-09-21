A detective inspector from Northland acquitted of four criminal charges of sexual assault earlier this year has now retired, but did he and police reach a settlement?

A top cop accused of sexually assaulting two women has left the force after being acquitted by a jury and facing an employment inquiry.

But both he and police are remaining tight-lipped about the possibility of a substantial severance package which may have been paid when the detective inspector tossed in his badge.

The allegations against Kevin Burke had stemmed from when he was a detective in the Auckland area during 2002 and 2003.

Two women claimed they met him during separate criminal investigations he was involved in before later accusing him of sexual assault.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Burke, who became a well-known

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.