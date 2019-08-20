Mayoral hopeful John Tamihere plans to get rid of Auckland's regional fuel tax - and sack the entire board of Auckland Transport as part of his transport policy unveiled this morning.

But he still planned to build a new harbour crossing which would turn the Harbour Bridge into a 10-lane, four-rail track superstructure.

Rival candidate Phil Goff said last week the proposed crossing would cost $10 billion, but Tamihere today said that number was made up for "scare and smear tactics".

Money lost through dropping the "Goff gas tax" would be recouped from central government, he told this morning's press conference.

Public-private partnerships would also contribute funding, according to Tamihere's policy document.

Auckland had become the "City of Snails" under Goff and Auckland Transport, Tamihere said, as he promised to unlock the city by prioritising road and rail projects and focusing on major traffic choke points.

Private investment would also be sought to build new park and ride facilities at no cost to council, according to the policy, which promises to make public transport travel times competitive with car travel.

He also wanted to see transport infrastructure announced in sync with new housing developments.

Mill Rd, Penlink, the Puhoi to Wellsford motorway, the Kumeu bypass and the Port Access upgrade would be prioritised.

The policy also advocates for building the East-West link - a transport project to link Onehunga and Mt Wellington which was a National government priority but is now being reevaluated.

Tamihere said he would reroute the link along the current transport corridor, with two-lane viaducts built over rail lines where necessary.

He also promised trains and "tram trains" running to Auckland Airport within nine years, with some 42 km of new rail built across Auckland.

Appointing two Auckland Councillors to AT's board would increase the accountability of the transport organisation, Tamihere said.

The policy also covers ferries, cyclists, and park'n'ride facilities and has been reviewed by transport industry bosses, according to a statement from Tamihere.

He said he would take his instructions from the people of Auckland rather than Wellington "like the present guy".

Goff was not immediately available for comment.

Tamihere and Goff will go head to head at 7pm tonight in a debate hosted by the Herald and Newstalk ZB.

Audiences from around New Zealand are invited to take part in the Auckland election special by sending in questions via email to mayoraldebate@nzme.co.nz.