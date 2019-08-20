Police are responding to reports of a person in a vehicle armed with a gun in the Hamilton CBD.

A police media spokesperson said a member of the public called police just after 1pm about a person they saw in a vehicle holding a firearm.

The vehicle was spotted at the intersection of Rostrevor St and Harwood St.

Nearby office workers were alerted to the incident and have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

Police have been searching the area for the person, but have not located anyone so far. Inquiries are going.

No cordons are in place.