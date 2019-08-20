It was all about a new day dawning.

It was there in the waiata which opened the first real hearing of the Royal Commission into abuse in care.

And again when lawyer Annette Sykes had her turn to speak, reflecting on the clear skies which brightened as she drove to Auckland to speak for survivors.

"The universe is telling us we are beginning a moment in history today," she said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It was there in the business of the Royal Commission, this crisp and fresh clean slate moment in a window-less room on the first floor of a hotel in central

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.