The Government is looking at introducing a bill to make it clear that bars and clubs can stay open and serve drinks during Rugby World Cup games this year.

Act leader David Seymour, who led the charge on a similar bill for RWC games in 2015, was planning to seek the leave of the House today to introduce a similar bill for the RWC 2019 games.

But Sports and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson has asked Seymour for 24 hours to see whether the Government wanted to introduce its own bill to solve the issue.

Robertson said he was taking advice on the matter.

Advertisement

"What we have to understand here is the extent of this issue and the best way to resolve it. It is a different set of circumstances to 2015, so we've just got to look into that."

The latest quarter-finals at the RWC this year start at 11.15pm NZT, the latest semifinal at 10pm NZT, and the final and bronze playoff are at 10pm NZT.

Local authorities can grant special licences to bars and clubs through district licensing committees, but two clubs - Titirangi RSA and Waihi Beach RSA - have already had their applications declined.

That prompted Clubs NZ operations manager Lucy Waterreus to contact Seymour to enlist his help.

"About 50 per cent of our clubs - just over 150 - their licences don't go long enough for them to show all the RWC games. It is a potential issue for 150 of them," Waterreus said.

Seymour said he was happy to give the Government another day to consider the issue, but if there was no action he would still seek the leave of the House to introduce his own bill.

The National Party supports Seymour's bill, but support of the whole House is needed for leave to be granted to introduce his bill.

"Estimates indicate that there are around 40,000 households who will not have access to RWC broadcasts," National's sports and recreation spokeswoman Nikki Kaye said.

Advertisement

"For them, it may be the case they have to go to a local sports club, RSA or pub to watch the game.

"National raised these issues at Parliament's business committee a month ago but it appears nothing has happened. With only a month until the World Cup kicks off, it is important these issues are resolved quickly."

Seymour said he was happy to shelve his bill for another day.

"I'm happy to give the Government parties time to think about it. We're dealing in good faith and I hope they do see the wisdom of extending hours so people up and down the country can see the games at their favourite place."

He said a law would need to be passed this month to be in place in time for the first kick-off on September 20.

The 2015 bill, which imposed conditions including no outdoor speakers, passed by 99 votes to 21.

Robertson, an Opposition MP at the time, voted for the bill, saying at the time that it was about a sense of community, not about people going on "benders".