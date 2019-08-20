Reckless thieves targeting fuel tanks with sharp instruments are putting lives at risk, a mechanic says.

Instead of using a hose to siphon fuel, criminals are crawling under vehicles before stabbing the fuel tank and getting their fill.

The bold new technique has been widely used through Auckland's fringe inner-city suburbs with several victims coming forward on social media posts.

AA Auto Centre Kingsland manager Karlos Subritzky said thieves never made off with all the fuel and there were plenty of hazards surrounding the practice.

"It's never a good idea if you're stabbing something into a fuel tank. What's to

