Police have slammed the behaviour of an Australian man as "moronic" after he asked his friend to shoot him with an air rifle because he wanted to know how painful it would be.

Sergeant Steve Watt, of Queenstown, said police were called to Lakes District Hospital about 4.30pm yesterday after the 26-year-old turned up with pellets in his abdomen and leg.

One of the pellets had lodged under the skin and would need to be removed surgically, Sgt Watt said.