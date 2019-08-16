A fire in a car on the Southern Motorway has now been extinguished.

This shot was taken by a passing motorist. Photo / Supplied

Fire and police crews were called to the scene about 9.15am after the vehicle was spotted on fire in the southbound emergency lane, near the Greenlane exit.

Fire crews are at the site of the crash. Photo / Supplied

A police spokeswoman said the fire was in the car's engine.

"No one appeared to be in the car or injured," she said.

"While traffic reportedly banked up for a time, the vehicle was off on the shoulder of the road."

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said fire crews had now put out the fire and left the scene as police waited with the car for a tow truck to arrive.