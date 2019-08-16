There are alerts out for a swarm of Aussie pests worse than possums on their way over the Tasman, according to one Auckland bar owner.

Leo Molloy, the owner of Viaduct sports bar HeadQuarters, has sounded the warning in a Facebook post ahead of tonight's Bledisloe Cup decider at Eden Park.

"Pest control advises that the following obnoxious and dangerous Australian pests may be drifting across the Tasman and they are not welcome at HQ: Rod Kafer, Phil Kearns, Michael Cheika, Quade Cooper and Jerome Garces," the bar's Facebook post says.

Cheika will be at the helm as coach of the Wallabies in tonight's clash after the green and gold put on a master class in Perth last week with a 21-point dismantling of the All Blacks.

'Obnoxious and dangerous': Auckland bar HeadQuarters has put out a pest warning about Wallaby supporters. Photo / Facebook

Yet despite last week's heroics, the Wallabies haven't beaten the All Blacks at Eden Park since 1986.

The last time they won the Bledisloe Cup from the All Blacks was also a lengthy 17 years ago.

That has prompted national airline Air NZ to take a leaf out of the Vegemite and Marmite Ashes battle and pay for a full-page advertising spread in the Aussie and Kiwi papers directed at 17-year-old rugby supporters.

"You've seen a lot of things in your lifetime," the advert reads.

Sam Whitelock and Kieran Read as mocked by the Daily Telegraph via FaceApp.

"The birth of the smartphone; the growth of the internet; social media; driver-less cars; and the birth of the 7 billionth person" are all listed as examples of what's happened in a 17-year old's life.

"But. You've never seen Australia win the Bledisloe Cup. We plan on keeping it that way."

The hype for tonight's match comes as Australian supporters and media have become emboldened enough by last week's thrashing of the All Blacks to put their heads above the parapets and fire cheeky salvoes at their Trans Tasman foes.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper got in on the act during the week, using a phone app to portray the All Blacks as a dad's army.

Sonny Bill Williams isn't that old is he? Photo / Getty Images and FaceApp

The paper showed Kieran Read, Sonny Bill Williams and Sam Whitelock under a headline "Wallabies warned not to take All Blacks' senior citizens lightly".

The gag is reminiscent of the Telegraph's lead-up work to the 2015 World Cup final, when it labelled Richie McCaw the "Richetty Grub" who was the "master of the dark arts of breakdown cheating".

As the latest story notes, the Wallabies' match day squad are lively young pups compared to the All Black side which capitulated in Perth.

It helpfully lists the All Blacks in the over-30s club: SBW (34), Kieran Read (33), Ben Smith (33), Dane Coles (32), Owen Franks (31), Matt Todd (31), Sam Whitelock (30), Aaron Smith (30), Joe Moody (30).

Two Captains on their first day working at Air All Blacks… how do you tackle your first day? 👩‍✈️✈️ #CrazyAboutRugby pic.twitter.com/KZpW8CQ2nd — Air New Zealand✈️ (@FlyAirNZ) August 4, 2019

The Wallabies have 10 players over 30 in their squad, but most of them have become fringe selections as coach Michael Cheika turns to younger performers.