An arrest has been made after a fatal hit-and-run in Christchurch.

The Canterbury Armed Offenders Squad has located and arrested the 21-year-old man it was seeking in relation to the death of Dean Amies in New Brighton on Wednesday, August 7.

Pedestrian Amies died when he was struck in New Brighton and killed by a van allegedly being driven by Liam Strickland, 21.

Police had earlier released information and sought public assistance to locate Strickland, who had multiple warrants out of for his arrest.

Acting District Commander Superintendent Mike Johnson thanked members of the public in Canterbury for their assistance and understanding while police worked to locate Strickland.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time," police said.

Canterbury homeless advocates Street Wise posted of Amies' death, confirming he was one of their street community.

"One of our Street Whānau tragically lost their lives in a hit-and-run in New Brighton," they wrote.

"This is obviously a very sad time for the community, but being that we lost Street Whānau, it hits us all that much harder."