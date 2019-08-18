In 2005, Andrew Grabner was so keen on his new girlfriend Teresa Gunn, he had bought her a ring. About a month after seeing each other Teresa's jealous ex-partner and father to her two boys stormed into her Tauranga home and went on a stabbing spree. Andrew and Teresa were both killed and in 2007 Jason Reihana was convicted of their murders. The crime was considered one of New Zealand's most gruesome. Reihana has now been released from prison - seven years early on compassionate grounds as he has leukaemia. Reporter Kiri Gillespie talks to those family members and friends who have been left picking up the pieces and discovers why one victim's father has forgiven the killer.

Andrew Grabner's father has forgiven double murderer Jason Reihana for robbing him of his son in what has been described as one of New Zealand's most gruesome crimes.

But others close to Andrew and Teresa Gunn say Reihana is a "monster" who deserves to die a slow, painful death.

In December 2005, Andrew had been with new girlfriend Teresa at her Tauranga house when a jealous Reihana, Teresa's ex-partner and father of her two boys, stormed in and went on a stabbing spree.

Andrew, originally from Whangarei, tried escaping by jumping out of a two-storey window but only made it across the road. He died of his wounds. Teresa tried hiding in the garden next door but was stabbed to death.

Andrew Grabner has been remembered as a "beautiful person" by his best friend. Photo / supplied

Reihana was arrested at the Mansels Rd scene and in 2007 he was convicted and sentenced to 21 years non-parole. The sentence was one of New Zealand's harshest but now, Reihana - who has leukaemia - has been released seven years early on compassionate grounds.

Andrew's father George Grabner said he found out about Reihana's release last week from Andrew's brother. George was not upset at Reihana's release. In fact, George has forgiven him.

"He's been in jail for along time. I'm sure he's fared worse than me. I'm glad. He's been sick for a long time. I'm sure he's got his justice," George said.

George said he appreciated other friends and family were still hurting. The path of forgiveness was unique for everyone, he said.

"You can't keep on living with that on top of you all the time. You might as well let it go. You've got to keep on living. Otherwise, you might as well die too. That's how you get peace. You don't get peace if you hold on."

Teresa Gunn's uncle Peri Kohu performs a karakia as her body is lead into a hearse after the 2005 attack. Photo / File

But Andrew's high school sweetheart Donna Jacobsen was angry Reihana was out.

Jacobsen said Reihana now had the chance to die surrounded by family and loved ones "but Andrew and Teresa never got that, so why should he?"

"He murdered the mother of his children and my best friend.

"He is a monster."

Jacobsen said she and Andrew were "sweethearts" when she was 15 and he was 19. She regretted not accepting his proposal before he met Teresa.

"It tears me apart. I know we eventually would have gravitated back together again. I loved him so very much," she said.

"He was a beautiful person. He was bright and smiling. He had faith in Jesus and was always kind."

Jacobsen said Andrew was an extremely hard worker, cared deeply for family and friends, frequently called in for coffee "and liked a bit of Coronation St".

"He was the sort of person that would get a haircut and buy new clothes for a date with a lady. In fact, I recall him telling me about this new lady Teresa ... bought her a ring and took her out for dinner."

His mother died of a broken heart shortly after his murder, Jacobsen said.

"I am a nice person. I'm a nurse. But I wish Jason a slow, painful death; alone and afraid - Just as he inflicted upon Andrew and Teresa," she said.

Dave Gunn, father of Teresa Gunn who was murdered by her ex-partner in 2005, says the early release of his daughter's killer Jason Reihana is a "kick in the guts". Photo/Christine Cornege

Andrew's brother Mike Grabner said he felt let down by the justice system not informing them of Reihana's release. He expected there would have been formal communication "to all the victims closely associated with this".

Mike, who found out from a family member, said he would like to see victim's friends and family given more official consideration regarding parole and release.

"I understand that in this case - a double murder - no victim details were on the parole board's register. Would those doing the review not have thought that having no victims listed is strange and that they should investigate further?"

As reported in the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend, Teresa's father Dave Gunn was angry Reihana had been released into a neighbouring suburb, and no one had told him.

Teresa Gunn tried hiding in a neighbour's garden when her jealous ex-partner Jason Reihana found and killed her. Photo / File

At the time of Reihana's sentencing the family had filled out documents to ensure they would be notified of any parole developments relating to Reihana's release, he said.

After queries about this, New Zealand Police apologised for an administrative error which resulted in no one being registered for notification. Gunn said the family only found out after his grandson, Reihana's son, bumped into him at a cousin's house.

Saturday's story also prompted an urgent review of Reihana's current address by the Department of Corrections.

The father of murder victim Teresa Gunn says the early prison release of her killer is a "kick in the guts".

Leader of the Opposition, Tauranga MP and former Crown prosecutor of the Reihana case Simon Bridges said the way the family found out was outrageous.

Reihana's 21-year non-parole period was reflective of the abhorrent nature of his crimes at the time, Bridges said.

National Party leader and Tauranga MP Simon Bridges says the early release of double murderer Jason Reihana, who he helped convict during his time as Crown prosecutor, is outrageous. Photo/File

What happened the night Teresa Gunn and Andrew Grabner were killed:

In 2007, the High Court in Rotorua heard how Jason Reihana never got over splitting up with Teresa Gunn.

Reihana repeatedly threatened Gunn after she ended their relationship, including saying he would kill her and anyone with whom she was involved. Witnesses said Gunn feared for her life.

On December 11, 2005, Reihana drove from his home at Te Kawa, south of Te Awamutu, to Gunn's Tauranga home armed with three knives. He kicked in the door and went to the front room, where she and Grabner were.

Gunn's brother-in-law, Wiki Ngarimu, was sleeping with his partner and 19-month-old daughter in a bedroom.

Reihana stabbed Grabner, who jumped out of a window to escape but made it only as far as the other side of Mansels Rd, before dying of a wound to the leg.

Reihana then stabbed Ngarimu, who was seriously injured.

Gunn had escaped outside, but Reihana found her in the garden of a neighbouring house and was said to have stabbed her and spat on her body before turning the knife on himself.

Reihana was subdued by police while lying wounded next to Gunn's corpse.

According to a police dog handler, Reihana was stabbing himself in the chest and only stopped when the dog handler directed his dog to bite Reihana's arm.

Reihana reportedly remained on the ground, alternating between telling Gunn he loved her and abusing her.

Reihana allegedly threatened to kill ambulance, police and hospital staff and had to be handcuffed to a hospital gurney.

The court heard how he said, "I ******* killed her. I just want to die.''

He was also heard admitting he had killed Grabner and said "******* good job. I killed them and I don't regret it.''