A female horse trainer accused of grooming and sexually violating young girls with her boyfriend and recording it faces nine new charges.

Laken Maree Rose, 29, has already denied sexual crimes she faced with co-defendant Andrew Alan Williams, 52, which include allegations of sexual offending against two girls aged under 16 at a Bay of Plenty campground.

Yesterday, Tauranga District Court heard Rose was also accused of nine new charges, including rape, as a party, of a child aged 4 to 6 years old. The court heard there were at least five victims of Rose's alleged sexual offending.

Laken Maree Rose has been charge alongside Andrew Allan Williams of sexual offending against under age girls. Photo / Supplied
