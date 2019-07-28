Five people have been arrested following a number of raids at properties throughout the Bay of Plenty.

Guns and drugs were seized as a result of the search warrants carried out in Tauranga, Te Puke, Paengaroa and Greerton on July 25.

Detective Sergeant Eddie Lyttle from Tauranga police said four address were searched in relation to drug dealing and firearms offences.

Police also visited another 14 properties in search of people who had warrants out for their arrests.

Lyttle said five people were arrested on charges including unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and offensive weapons and possession of cannabis for supply and utensils.

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with possession of cannabis for supply and possession of utensils for methamphetamine.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of firearms.

Both will appear in the Tauranga District Court today.

The remaining three people have been arrested for minor drug offences and warrants to arrest.